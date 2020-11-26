** Official Thanksgiving Day NFL Game Thread**

Where have all the good times gone
Hey for all you guys locked up at home and watching the games today, talk about them here! We have the Texans & Lions and the Skins & Cowboys.
Happy Thanksgiving from the Staff here at FinHeaven, enjoy your day Brothers! Go Phins!
