Officially eliminated

Durango2020
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 15, 2020
- Messages
- 570
- Reaction score
- 943
- Location
- USA
The only thing I am hoping for is beating the Patriots next week (doubt we will) and a new regime. Flame on!
I have work tomorrow , better than today’s **** showMy wife found the sample pack of Glenlivet she got me for Christmas. So I got that goin' for me, which is nice.
We won't.The only thing I am hoping for is beating the Patriots next week (doubt we will) and a new regime. Flame on!
He looks like Joe B-low average . Didn’t think about it until you mentioned it, no negative press on long hair guy. Lord knows if he threw for three scores in a game it would be the ponytail expressSpeaking of the Pats and another terrible outing by T. Lawrence against them.....when is the media going to call this dude out? I don't give a crap about the coaching issue, he was supposed to be generational. He looks like Joe Average.