Officially eliminated

Durango2020

Durango2020

The only thing I am hoping for is beating the Patriots next week (doubt we will) and a new regime. Flame on!
 
VBCheeseGrater

VBCheeseGrater

I'll watch us play the pats for sure, would be nice to whoop that *** yet again. Or if look like today, go work on the projects I've been neglecting lately
 
Geordie

Geordie

Can't start 1-7 and expect to make the playoffs, amazing we even had a chance in week 17. The dream wasn't over because of today, it was over when we lost to the Jags and Falcons and a like.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Speaking of the Pats and another terrible outing by T. Lawrence against them.....when is the media going to call this dude out? I don't give a crap about the coaching issue, he was supposed to be generational. He looks like Joe Average.
 
TKAllDay

TKAllDay

Schleprock said:
Speaking of the Pats and another terrible outing by T. Lawrence against them.....when is the media going to call this dude out? I don't give a crap about the coaching issue, he was supposed to be generational. He looks like Joe Average.
He looks like Joe B-low average . Didn’t think about it until you mentioned it, no negative press on long hair guy. Lord knows if he threw for three scores in a game it would be the ponytail express
 
