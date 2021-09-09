Ogbah in for a HUGE Payday ala T.J.Watt?

ANUFan
T.J. Watt just got 4 years $112 million.
Clearly they're not the same caliber of player. But i assume for Ogbah this helps with negotiation.
I'm thinking somewhere around 4 years $60 million
Thoughts?
T.J. Watt agrees to four-year extension with Steelers worth more than $112M
T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth more than $112 million -- an average of $28.003 million -- with $80 million fully guaranteed at signing, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon
www.nfl.com
