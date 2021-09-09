Ogbah in for a HUGE Payday ala T.J.Watt?

ANUFan said:



T.J. Watt agrees to four-year extension with Steelers worth more than $112M T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth more than $112 million -- an average of $28.003 million -- with $80 million fully guaranteed at signing, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon

Clearly they're not the same caliber of player. But i assume for Ogbah this helps with negotiation.



I'm thinking somewhere around 4 years $60 million



Thoughts? T.J. Watt just got 4 years $112 million.Clearly they're not the same caliber of player. But i assume for Ogbah this helps with negotiation.I'm thinking somewhere around 4 years $60 millionThoughts? Click to expand...

First question, how much is gauranteed.Og may get top pass rusher money, but it won't be here, unless he's just a total one man wrecking crew.