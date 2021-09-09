 Ogbah in for a HUGE Payday ala T.J.Watt? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ogbah in for a HUGE Payday ala T.J.Watt?

ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
19,896
Reaction score
18,614
T.J. Watt just got 4 years $112 million.

www.nfl.com

T.J. Watt agrees to four-year extension with Steelers worth more than $112M

T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth more than $112 million -- an average of $28.003 million -- with $80 million fully guaranteed at signing, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com

Clearly they're not the same caliber of player. But i assume for Ogbah this helps with negotiation.

I'm thinking somewhere around 4 years $60 million

Thoughts?
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
13,941
Reaction score
17,684
Location
Bahamas
I will always blame my Dad for poor guidance.

I could have played football and made millions.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
12,912
Reaction score
24,029
Age
57
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
ANUFan said:
T.J. Watt just got 4 years $112 million.

www.nfl.com

T.J. Watt agrees to four-year extension with Steelers worth more than $112M

T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth more than $112 million -- an average of $28.003 million -- with $80 million fully guaranteed at signing, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com

Clearly they're not the same caliber of player. But i assume for Ogbah this helps with negotiation.

I'm thinking somewhere around 4 years $60 million

Thoughts?
Click to expand...
First question, how much is gauranteed.

Og may get top pass rusher money, but it won't be here, unless he's just a total one man wrecking crew.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom