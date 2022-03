Let's give it time to play out.



So far I'm thrilled to get Ogbah back. He's made a lot of impact plays over the last two years. If he signed elsewhere that would have been a huge loss. Best move so far IMO.



I know there are varying opinions on Gesicki, but I'm dying to see how McDaniel uses him.



Wilson is a very nice get and a good price at wide receiver. I think he's Miami's #3 receiver.



Edmunds was a slight overpay IMO, but potentially a great fit.



Williams is likely a starting LG for the Dolphins. I believe he has experience at tackle.



Still work to do. Unfortunately, not much out there at tackle other than Armstead.