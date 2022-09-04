Ohio State - Notre Dame

Only game I was able to watch today, I have a few recorded I plan to watch this extended weekend. So many tune up games though hard to care too much about this week.



Anyway, the Buckeyes came back to win what felt like more of an NFL game. Quality players on both teams but OSU just had more athletes and the better QB.



Jaxon Smith-Njigba left the game early with a leg injury. Doesn’t appear serious but he was a non factor.



CJ Stroud made some big time throws on broken plays that frankly shouldn’t have been made. He’s a star in the making.



Michael Mayer some beastly plays but OSU’s defense just possessed too much athleticism.



Tommy Eichenberg, younger brother of Liam, had quite a performance at LB. He’s a missile. If you didn’t know, he’s actually on Ohio State. You would’ve assumed ND.



Looking forward to getting more in depth into the 2023 with you all. Just trying to kick off some conversations.