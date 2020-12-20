Ok I’m Sold

EasyRider
We MUST draft this WR Smith from Alabama with our first pick
We MUST draft this WR Smith from Alabama with our first pick
I've watched him this whole season and he is talent. Would be sick for him and Parker to be lined up at the line.
Filling needs per master plan
Dynasty building
Serious or sarcastic?
We will draft a WR
I question Smith's size at the NFL level. 175lbs is pretty small for a 6'1" guy. I don't know how a guy with ~4.5 40 time speed will match up with NFL DBs who are his size and just as fast. The talent is certainly there, but I'd prefer Waddle if we are looking for a smaller playmaker.
He goes up like Parker and makes those impossible catches. With his speed that can't be taught