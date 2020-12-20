Ok I’m Sold

EasyRider said: We MUST draft this WR Smith from Alabama with our first pick Click to expand...

I question Smith’s size at the NFL level. 175lbs is pretty small for a 6’1” guy. I don’t know how a guy with ~4.5 40 time speed will match up with NFL DBs who are his size and just as fast. The talent is certainly there, but I’d prefer Waddle if we are looking for a smaller playmaker.