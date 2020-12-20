 Ok I’m Sold | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ok I’m Sold

Kebo said:
Serious or sarcastic?
OP is correct..
Devonta Smith is THE VERY BEST WR in this draft!
He should actually win the Heisman this year but it is a QB award so....
And he should be our target with our first pick in the draft.
 
EasyRider said:
I’ve watched him this whole season and he is talent. Would be sick for him and Parker to be lined up at the line.
We will draft a WR
Probably in the first round
Chase would be my choice
 
EasyRider said:
We MUST draft this WR Smith from Alabama with our first pick
I question Smith’s size at the NFL level. 175lbs is pretty small for a 6’1” guy. I don’t know how a guy with ~4.5 40 time speed will match up with NFL DBs who are his size and just as fast. The talent is certainly there, but I’d prefer Waddle if we are looking for a smaller playmaker.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
I question Smith’s size at the NFL level. 175lbs is pretty small for a 6’1” guy. I don’t know how a guy with ~4.5 40 time speed will match up with NFL DBs who are his size and just as fast. The talent is certainly there, but I’d prefer Waddle if we are looking for a smaller playmaker.
He goes up like Parker and makes those impossible catches. With his speed that can’t be taught
 
