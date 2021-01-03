OK, so who gets fired over this?

Trifecta Nation
Rookie
- Joined
- Nov 18, 2008
- Messages
- 837
- Reaction score
- 403
I want blood! I want a scalp! I want a lb. of flesh! Who goes???
WHO'S RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS????
OK, maybe not. We're not that far removed from 59-10 or 43-0. So a little perspective could be in order. 10-6! Nice year! Now go get more pieces! (and of course, decide if QB is one of those pieces or not)
Someone just asked me if I'm rooting for the Colts. I said no. The only thing worse than losing to the Bills this bad is to have to do it again next week. That'd suck.....a lot. 10-6 is better than 10-7. I'd rather watch Indy try to beat that team. I predict Phillip Rivers will never look worse than he will next week.
