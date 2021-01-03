 OK, so who gets fired over this? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

OK, so who gets fired over this?

I want blood! I want a scalp! I want a lb. of flesh! Who goes???

WHO'S RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS????

OK, maybe not. We're not that far removed from 59-10 or 43-0. So a little perspective could be in order. 10-6! Nice year! Now go get more pieces! (and of course, decide if QB is one of those pieces or not)

Someone just asked me if I'm rooting for the Colts. I said no. The only thing worse than losing to the Bills this bad is to have to do it again next week. That'd suck.....a lot. 10-6 is better than 10-7. I'd rather watch Indy try to beat that team. I predict Phillip Rivers will never look worse than he will next week. :chuckle:
 
Trifecta Nation said:
I want blood! I want a scalp! I want a lb. of flesh! Who goes???

WHO'S RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS????

OK, maybe not. We're not that far removed from 59-10 or 43-0. So a little perspective could be in order. 10-6! Nice year! Now go get more pieces! (and of course, decide if QB is one of those pieces or not)

Someone just asked me if I'm rooting for the Colts. I said no. The only thing worse than losing to the Bills this bad is to have to do it again next week. That'd suck.....a lot. 10-6 is better than 10-7. I'd rather watch Indy try to beat that team. I predict Phillip Rivers will never look worse than he will next week. :chuckle:
I think they part ways with Gailey, at least that's my hope.
 
Gailey, but they'll go easy on him because of fear of age discrimination in our PC culture and say he is "stepping down"
 
We sure do need a WR1. I felt that way for a while now. But we might need a WR2 and WR3 as well. Oh, well! Decisions, decisions!
 
One things for certain, if Flo isn't a believer in Gailey, he will be out the door.
 
We won 10 games !! With half a roster in reality. No one gets fired but Gailley should be asked to retire and we need to move on.
 
