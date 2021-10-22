 Ok. Something We Can Mostly Agree On - Re-Sign MG | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ok. Something We Can Mostly Agree On - Re-Sign MG

Ok. In this week of Hatfields vs. McCoy Phin fan arguments relating to our Qb and the rumors plus the abundance of negativity, I thought I would post a thread that I feel most can agree on. That is the re-signing of Gesicki. This is his prove-it year and he seems to be doing just that. Yes, he's still not a great blocker but the guy is arguably our top weapon on offense (not saying much but let's forget about that for a minute). Let's re-sign this young stud right away before he's one more former Dolphin having pro bowl years for someone else.

Join Me Come On GIF by Rockstar Games
 
I agree. Without Geisecki this year we are Scam Scameron's dullphins bad. He is all we got giving us chunk plays. I'd rather he get paid than uncle Vante, Fuller, Wilson and whomever else who is collecting checks but not providing performance. Build around Geisecki and Waddle. He's an Offensive Weapon, not a blocker. Why be archaic and force new concepts into set in stone old world beliefs. He's a dominant receiving threat. Use him and use the other guys who block.
 
I agree. Without Geisecki this year we are Scam Scameron's dullphins bad. He is all we got giving us chunk plays. I'd rather he get paid than uncle Vante, Fuller, Wilson and whomever else who is collecting checks but not providing performance. Build around Geisecki and Waddle. He's an Offensive Weapon, not a blocker. Why be archaic and force new concepts into set in stone old world beliefs. He's a dominant receiving threat. Use him and use the other guys who block.
I agree. MG should see more time on the field. Why play Smythe at all as he is deplorable in pass protection. If they are going to give another TE snaps besides MG give it to Hunter.
 
I was reading something on a Saints board, that they want to target Gesicki in a trade. And their reasoning that they think MIA would do the trade because they dont think Gesicki will re-sign and think MIA would want to get something for him. Also mentioned drafting a last year, signals to them that they think the Rookie TE will be more on the Fins Rebuild timeline.
 
There’s only a couple players on this roster that the rest of the league pretty much universally covets as all star level talent: Gesicki, X…. And that’s it.

You absolutely do whatever you have to keep him.
 
Ok. In this week of Hatfields vs. McCoy Phin fan arguments relating to our Qb and the rumors plus the abundance of negativity, I thought I would post a thread that I feel most can agree on. That is the re-signing of Gesicki. This is his prove-it year and he seems to be doing just that. Yes, he's still not a great blocker but the guy is arguably our top weapon on offense (not saying much but let's forget about that for a minute). Let's re-sign this young stud right away before he's one more former Dolphin having pro bowl years for someone else.

I'm not resigning him at $12+ million a year, not happening, sorry, he's not that dynamic and game changing.
 
Don't y'all jump off the bridge, when Gesicki gets a big contract.
I don't care what his contract is. We have how many possible pro bowl worthy players on this roster? When the next player after Waddle that comes to your mind when answering that question is your kicker you pay whatever he wants.
 
