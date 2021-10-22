Ok. Something We Can Mostly Agree On - Re-Sign MG

Ok. In this week of Hatfields vs. McCoy Phin fan arguments relating to our Qb and the rumors plus the abundance of negativity, I thought I would post a thread that I feel most can agree on. That is the re-signing of Gesicki. This is his prove-it year and he seems to be doing just that. Yes, he's still not a great blocker but the guy is arguably our top weapon on offense (not saying much but let's forget about that for a minute). Let's re-sign this young stud right away before he's one more former Dolphin having pro bowl years for someone else.