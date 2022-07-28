 OL and AJ | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

OL and AJ

Jssanto

Jssanto

I read the article from the Miami Herald that said the writers were not allowed to discuss what position the players were playing. The article then went on to say that they stood by their prior feeling of Armstead Eikenberg Williams hunt and Jackson from left to right. If Jackson doesn’t make it, who replaces him? If we move Hunt from right guard to right tackle then we have created a right guard hole which I guess gets filled by Dieter.
 
