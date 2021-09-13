OL comments

Jssanto
Club Member
- Joined
- May 10, 2014
- Messages
- 1,862
- Reaction score
- 1,482
The announcers (radio) never said who started or how they played.
One comment was that Eich started at LT. I wonder if that was because Austin did not play well or because he did not practice last week.
By stats, sacks and poor rush yardage, it looks like our OL did not play well.
Anybody have better thoughts?
One comment was that Eich started at LT. I wonder if that was because Austin did not play well or because he did not practice last week.
By stats, sacks and poor rush yardage, it looks like our OL did not play well.
Anybody have better thoughts?