OL comments

The announcers (radio) never said who started or how they played.
One comment was that Eich started at LT. I wonder if that was because Austin did not play well or because he did not practice last week.
By stats, sacks and poor rush yardage, it looks like our OL did not play well.
Anybody have better thoughts?
 
Austin just came off the covid list and I believe that's because he may have actually had it. Not hard to imagine that he may not have had 100 percent of his energy today.
 
