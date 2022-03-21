OL Connor Williams: First Interview as Fin

Hoot
What about this McDaniel scheme fits your skill set?
I played Tight End in High School, so I've always been the athletic type of offensive lineman. Being able to get out, move in space, run the rock. And that's all they are singing to me."
