OL FA and draft

Jssanto
Active Roster
- Joined
- May 10, 2014
- Messages
- 2,048
- Reaction score
- 1,753
Seems to me we need tackles. When guys do not pan out at tackle they are moved inside. Looks like with Jackson, Eich, Deiter, Jones, Kindley we have guards (always can upgrade of course). If we do need tackles then do we want RT or LT?
I do not want Armstrong from the Saints. Too much injury history (we have gone that route with Parker, Fuller, Preston Williams).
If we do sign a FA guard does that mean we think we can find at least a RT with the guys we have?
