OL FA and draft

I have the same concerns with Armstead. He's fantastic when playing, but every season he deals with injuries. How many games can we afford to have him miss if he signs? It's much like the Parker dilemma. Rather a "good" Tackle that's more likely to play all season.

Sure injuries are an unknown, but some guys just seem to be consistent in getting injured.

Also, the whole do we need an elite RT since Tua is a lefty or do we go after LT type talent and put them at RT or keep them at LT anyway? Lots to consider with what Tackles to look at.