 OL FA and draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

OL FA and draft

Jssanto

Jssanto

Active Roster
Joined
May 10, 2014
Messages
2,048
Reaction score
1,753
Seems to me we need tackles. When guys do not pan out at tackle they are moved inside. Looks like with Jackson, Eich, Deiter, Jones, Kindley we have guards (always can upgrade of course). If we do need tackles then do we want RT or LT?
I do not want Armstrong from the Saints. Too much injury history (we have gone that route with Parker, Fuller, Preston Williams).
If we do sign a FA guard does that mean we think we can find at least a RT with the guys we have?
 
BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
2,116
Reaction score
3,688
Location
Canada
Agreed we need tackles. I'm comfortable with some combination of Hunt + Eich + (maybe) Jackson manning LG and RG. I'm hoping for a C in the draft (either Linderbaum or Fortner). And I agree that Armstead is just too much of a risk given his injury history. No doubt he's elite, but the guy has literally never played a full NFL season and he's 31.

I'm partial to Duane Brown and Morgan Moses. Joe Noteboom is another option. As are Erick Fisher and Riley Reiff. Just solve the LT and RT problems in FA so we can focus on other needs in the draft.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
17,917
Reaction score
16,069
Ideally, Miami can sign two starting caliber offensive tackles in free agency.

I'm also not giving up hope that some of the young players can develop with better coaching. Although, as of now, it looks like Hunt is the only keeper on the offensive line.
 
phinzfan21

phinzfan21

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
1,852
Reaction score
627
Location
Tennessee
I have the same concerns with Armstead. He's fantastic when playing, but every season he deals with injuries. How many games can we afford to have him miss if he signs? It's much like the Parker dilemma. Rather a "good" Tackle that's more likely to play all season.
Sure injuries are an unknown, but some guys just seem to be consistent in getting injured.
Also, the whole do we need an elite RT since Tua is a lefty or do we go after LT type talent and put them at RT or keep them at LT anyway? Lots to consider with what Tackles to look at.
 
BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
2,116
Reaction score
3,688
Location
Canada
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Ideally, Miami can sign two starting caliber offensive tackles in free agency.

I'm also not giving up hope that some of the young players can develop with better coaching. Although, as of now, it looks like Hunt is the only keeper on the offensive line.
Click to expand...
This is my hope, too. I think Hunt is a solid RG. I have to think Eich is salvageable if we slot him into LG, where he's a more natural fit. And I can't believe I'm saying this, but Jackson has a skillset that could potentially work in a ZBS. My instinct is to cut Jackson because he's been so terrible, but hopefully he can be salvaged, too, even if just as a backup.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
44,661
Reaction score
80,591
Location
Kissimmee,FL
The problem is OT's are hard to come by in free agency. The better ones don't hit free agency unless they're older or have injuries. The Saints guy is good but how much would it cost and how many games will he miss?.....we've dealt with enough injured players already as it is.....I still think that moving Hunt to RT should be an option as finding guards is way easier.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom