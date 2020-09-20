OL Pass Pro Week 2 (Fitz Highlight Reel)

Stoobz
Eschew the Onvious
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- May 9, 2005
- Messages
- 1,983
- Reaction score
- 2,425
- Location
- A Cardboard Box
The above is actually Fitz's highlight reel but it's ~all I got~.
I paid close attention to Kindley's pass pro and I like it, taking into account he is a rookie.
It appears he gave up 2 pressures which Fitz still turned into completions and got away with an ugly hold on the 2 point play.
I would like to go through and watch them all but I haven't the time.
If anyone has nothing better to do, please feel free to chime in with what you guys think.