OL strategy

As we all know, our OL has been a weakness for many seasons. I had an opportunity to ask a former NFL player ( played with the Raiders, until blowing out his knee), why we always seem to falter with our OL picks. He made 3 very good points:



1. We must stop expecting our OL rookies to come in, start and be great immediately. In his day (long ago) rookies were able to sit for 1-2 seasons and learn. They were given limited game experience during that time to understand/experience the pro game.



2. We must allow them to stay at the position they played in college or at the very least, play 1 position. This is particularly true in their rookie season.



3. Rookies need veterans to mentor them and ”take them under their wing”. This is extremely important and something we haven’t seen enough of.



Hopefully McDaniel and our OL coaches have a similar mind-set regarding these 3 issues.



Phins Up!