Old guy opinions...

So. Batter up on Thursday, and apparently the city of Miami will burn should we not take Tua at 5.....



Ok. Maybe I’m old and set in my ways. I agree the game has (puke) evolved. But I maintain that a stout defense and a wrecking ball running attack wins a lot of games....



Am I the only idiot that doesn’t think Tua or Herbert is an absolute must at 5? Yes, many of you are shuddering at the thought of Herbert at 5, and contemplate assassination if we take him over Tua. Or worse, trade up for either....



I guess my logic is thus: you have to have a good QB. You have to if you want to win. But he doesn’t need to be elite.



We had elite for around 16 years. As in the best, some say the best passer ever. And I’ll tolerate no argument on that. We all know it.



But we also know that elite got us no Lombardi trophies. Not his fault. He did not have a complete team.



Flacco and Dilfer had a complete team. As did Foles, Brady, etc...



I admit to being reserved about Tua. The injury history speaks for itself. Throw in the fact that our Oline has not been good for many, many years, and this poor kid could get the living **** pounded out of him as Tannehill did for years. But I doubt Tua could take the beatings Tannehill did.



Or we draft Herbert at 5. After a few weeks, maybe tempers will cool down but I doubt it. Fans will remain insane, fire Grier, et al...



Look, I’m as starved for a Super Bowl as you. Last time we went, I was 14. Last time we won, I was 3. This sucks.



But I assure you: do not hang all your hopes on a QB. The Colts did with Luck. Didn’t pan out. No rings. Winston. Lynch. Trubisky. On and on. Mahomes has a complete team. Panned out just fine. Tannehill has a better team now (running game, perhaps?)



We take a tackle at 5, I’m all kinds of good.



Looking forward to the nuclear meltdown on Thursday. See you all then.