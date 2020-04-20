Old guy opinions...

So. Batter up on Thursday, and apparently the city of Miami will burn should we not take Tua at 5.....

Ok. Maybe I’m old and set in my ways. I agree the game has (puke) evolved. But I maintain that a stout defense and a wrecking ball running attack wins a lot of games....

Am I the only idiot that doesn’t think Tua or Herbert is an absolute must at 5? Yes, many of you are shuddering at the thought of Herbert at 5, and contemplate assassination if we take him over Tua. Or worse, trade up for either....

I guess my logic is thus: you have to have a good QB. You have to if you want to win. But he doesn’t need to be elite.

We had elite for around 16 years. As in the best, some say the best passer ever. And I’ll tolerate no argument on that. We all know it.

But we also know that elite got us no Lombardi trophies. Not his fault. He did not have a complete team.

Flacco and Dilfer had a complete team. As did Foles, Brady, etc...

I admit to being reserved about Tua. The injury history speaks for itself. Throw in the fact that our Oline has not been good for many, many years, and this poor kid could get the living **** pounded out of him as Tannehill did for years. But I doubt Tua could take the beatings Tannehill did.

Or we draft Herbert at 5. After a few weeks, maybe tempers will cool down but I doubt it. Fans will remain insane, fire Grier, et al...

Look, I’m as starved for a Super Bowl as you. Last time we went, I was 14. Last time we won, I was 3. This sucks.

But I assure you: do not hang all your hopes on a QB. The Colts did with Luck. Didn’t pan out. No rings. Winston. Lynch. Trubisky. On and on. Mahomes has a complete team. Panned out just fine. Tannehill has a better team now (running game, perhaps?)

We take a tackle at 5, I’m all kinds of good.

Looking forward to the nuclear meltdown on Thursday. See you all then.
 
Look man, there's a lynch mob outside the door waiting for a wrong move. You're an older dude, you've seen it all. There comes a time a man's gotta do what a man's gotta do. It's not a big deal.
I would just forget about that #5 pick. If Tua is there at #5, it's gotta be Tua, and that's the end of it.
 
50's are the new 40's so you still got plenty of life to live. I agree a good RB, Decent OL and good D will probably take you further than just a good QB. Look at the Titans, but they ran into a brick wall in the championship game and couldn't keep up in the sprint against KC. Still, i'd take a great RB and D with a good OL and mid range QB over an elite QB. Obviously the former would have a better chance to win in November and December.
 
I'm on the Tua at 5 bandwagon, but whatever happens, this has got to be the most exciting draft since I started to follow this team religiously. Our front office has positioned us so that we can right this ship in the next year or two. Now we just need to hit on the picks.

I haven't said this in a long while, but it's an exciting time to be a phins fan.
 
I'm all for a team built on a good running game, good defense and a mid tier QB. Old school football. But the league has changed. An above average QB rules the league, where passing is the norm. Gotta find one eventually and these next 2 drafts have those types of QB's. Hopefully Miami finds someone they think will become elite?
 
Another older fan here. And I was going to post something very similar. And look how close TN got to the SB this season with Tannehill at QB and they don't even have a dominant defense.

If they believe Tua or Herbert is the answer then take one of them at #5. If there are serious doubts....injury concerns or whatever, then they should pass. Use the #5 on the best OT, then use the #18 pick on the best pass rusher, #26 on a QB. Then use the second round picks on a RB and either another OL or a Safety. Then double up on QB and draft another in the middle rounds, hopefully Anthony Gordon. And somewhere in the middle rounds pick up a dangerous deep threat WR also. And I would also love another TE to team with Gesicki.
 
Just for fun, I watched the Philly game from last season.

Fitz was crushed. Worst O line performance since the Ra
I don’t think so.

But the Dolphin world isn’t counting on me to get it right, either. So my opinion is worth exactly what you’ve paid for it: nothing.

I really don’t give a damn what they do. Tua, Herbert, Love, Yertle the Turtle....

I don’t care. Just get it right.

But of course they can’t. It’s a crapshoot. Tua shatters all records. Or Tua shatters a leg.

Herbert educates the world on the deep ball. Or Herbert is soon in deep ****.

Boys, I’m mighty glad that I ain’t one of the guys making the calls. The pressure must be immense....
 
Checking in. 32 and firm believer that defense wins championships. Take Simmons or Young if there at 5 over everyone. If not trade down and grab your OL. If no trade down available then and only then do I swing for Tua and bust my *** to move up from 18 to protect that fragile work of art.
 
