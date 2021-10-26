 Old school fan | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hello everyone, before I start I want everyone to know that I love this forum. I find out more stuff and the temp of the Fan base from this site. This is my first post so be gentle. The Dolphins are currently 1-6. They are 2 plays from being 3-4. One play from being 4-3. The Jacksonville, Atlanta and Las Vegas losses ended on a final play field goal. I know it sucked to even get to those situations, but it happened. With that being said, I have been a Miami Dolphin fan since 70. I grew up on the AFB (Homestead) and that's when I became a Fan. I follow the religiously throughout the season and offseason, I love playing GM on drafts and Head Coach during games. This is what I think. The Dolphins should not give up Draft capital and Cap space for Deshaun Watson. The Team is missing impact players at Linebacker, Wide Receiver and D line. The O line sucks but that can be Game planned with rollouts and tight end chips. The Defense is getting run through the middle. I believe Elandon Roberts should be removed from inside MLB. Roberts has started and played in 7 games and has 31 total tackles. He hits hard but has no instincts. Van Ginkle should be an edge linebacker/DE for rush purposes with no coverage assignment. Jaelen Phillips should only pass rush, no dropping into coverage. Play Riley, Baker on 3rd downs. Trade/ cut Parker (WR), Fuller (WR), Wilson (WR)(, they have 34 catches/ 1 TD total between them), Brown (RB), Sheehan (TE) on offense and play Long, Ford, Merrick,... hungry players . Thoughts?
 
Welcome aboard! You did great for your first post. I agree with you, and like you I've been a fan since the early 70s growing up in West Miami and Hialeah. One thing though I just dont see Flores being able to fix all the problems affecting the team. We have probably the worse assistant coaches in the NFL. Very little experience in the players and coaches. An owner who so far hasn't done anything in regards to bringing in the right persons who can fix the football side of his team. And a GM who has been here for about 20 years and has not showed me that he is the right man for the job.
By the way, I also agree with you that this is a great site for us Phins fans. There are a lot of great, extremely knowledgeable, people here.
 
Glad to have you here trooper boy! Pay the $25 so you can escape into the Lounge when things get too much in the Main. And it will on game day.
 
Welcome aboard. Great first post and I agree with your defensive changes.
 
The whole oline thing is a bunch of mularkey. That kind of thinking has us where we are.

Sorry if I was too rough on you there I just really wanted to say the word mularkey. Welcome to Finheaven! Where everyone is always wrong, even when they are right
 
