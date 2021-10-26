Old school fan

Hello everyone, before I start I want everyone to know that I love this forum. I find out more stuff and the temp of the Fan base from this site. This is my first post so be gentle. The Dolphins are currently 1-6. They are 2 plays from being 3-4. One play from being 4-3. The Jacksonville, Atlanta and Las Vegas losses ended on a final play field goal. I know it sucked to even get to those situations, but it happened. With that being said, I have been a Miami Dolphin fan since 70. I grew up on the AFB (Homestead) and that's when I became a Fan. I follow the religiously throughout the season and offseason, I love playing GM on drafts and Head Coach during games. This is what I think. The Dolphins should not give up Draft capital and Cap space for Deshaun Watson. The Team is missing impact players at Linebacker, Wide Receiver and D line. The O line sucks but that can be Game planned with rollouts and tight end chips. The Defense is getting run through the middle. I believe Elandon Roberts should be removed from inside MLB. Roberts has started and played in 7 games and has 31 total tackles. He hits hard but has no instincts. Van Ginkle should be an edge linebacker/DE for rush purposes with no coverage assignment. Jaelen Phillips should only pass rush, no dropping into coverage. Play Riley, Baker on 3rd downs. Trade/ cut Parker (WR), Fuller (WR), Wilson (WR)(, they have 34 catches/ 1 TD total between them), Brown (RB), Sheehan (TE) on offense and play Long, Ford, Merrick,... hungry players . Thoughts?