Old X threads

Jssanto said: I do not mean this to be political or judicial in any way. Not my style.

Refresh my memory.

Did we not have multiple tweets, threads, etc about how bad X was in his first 1-3 years?

Now, X is a super star, Igby no good, etc.

Maybe all I am doing is diluting training camp comments? Click to expand...

I am one of those who questioned the drafting of Iggy in the first round. Perhaps he will eventually turn into a decent CB in the NFL but right now he is not ready to take over for Howard if they do end up trading Howard.As far as comments regarding Howard being bad during his first three years is concerned, I really don’t remember reading comments about him being bad. As a rookie he didn’t start or play much as he was adjusting to the NFL. In his second year he was injured off and on and played okay but certainly wasn’t the player he has become.In his third year he had 7 ints and most all of the comments from what I remember raved about his play, especially over the latter part of that season.The issue with Iggy as far as I am concerned is he was a first round draft pick and to me first round draft picks are players who should be able to come in a contribute immediately. What makes it even worse IMO is the Dolphins drafted him with the Steelers pick. Therefore they ended up trading away an all pro player for a player who still doesn’t appear ready to contribute and certainly isn’t ready to take over Howard’s position if Howard is traded.I am rooting for Iggy and since he is young and still developing as a CB, there is still hope he will develop into a solid player. I certainly haven’t given up on him but I would like to see more from him than I have seen so far. Hopefully getting to play pre season games will help his confidence and his ability to better adjust to playing CB in the NFL.