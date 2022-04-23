 Omar Kelly: Flores wanted to draft QB Jordan Love | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Omar Kelly: Flores wanted to draft QB Jordan Love

C

Casas9425

Omar Kelly told Big O that Flo wanted to draft Jordan Love, he never wanted Tua. Big O had already known this for years since the 2020 draft. Tua was drafted by owner Stephen Ross.
 
spiketex

spiketex

Tua was actually drafted by GM Chris Grier. At what point do you give up on these BS owner forced conspiracies. We have a GM responsible for the Draft and our owner (who has a long history of not dictating Draft selections) delegates him to make the key Draft decisions. It's as simple as that. However because it comes from Omar, it must be true.
 
AquaXI

AquaXI

Agree that Tua is Grier’s pick. I think I remember when Grier wanted Minkah and the Owner wanted to trade back and Grier would not relent. I think he even threatened to quit.
 
dan the fin

dan the fin

Casas9425 said:
Omar Kelly told Big O that Flo wanted to draft Jordan Love, he never wanted Tua. Big O had already known this for years since the 2020 draft. Tua was drafted by owner Stephen Ross.
Happy Jerry Seinfeld GIF
 
Tom Olivadotti

Tom Olivadotti

If this report is true, it's just another reason why we dodged a major bullet by firing him. For all the crap Grier gets on here, Flores was the one who wanted to wreck our team.
 
