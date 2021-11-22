 Omar Kelly is | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Omar Kelly is

a moron that makes annoying faces and he's a terrible beat writer. I have no journalism school under my belt or any experience as a journalist, but I, in the words of Stone Cold Steve Austin, "GUARAN DAMN TEE IT" that I could start working for the Sun Sentinel TOMORROW and be a more likeable, knowledgeable, readable and effective beat writer due to my knowledge of the Fins and my prodigious writing ability.
His articles are poorly worded, he has the vocabulary of a 13 year old (at best) and his takes are all BIZARRE and baseless. It's as if he doesn't watch the games. This idiot goes on the Big O show today after the Jets win and, of all the things to discuss, he focuses his attention, absurd facial expressions and inexplicable ire on his hatred for Mike Gesicki.
I could elaborate but I don't feel like it right now. Point is that Omar Kelly is a really odd guy with takes that just leave you feeling uncomfortable, confused and awkward. My most common reaction to an Omar Kelly statement is to scrunch up my face, feel off put, and go... "WHAT?!".

The guy sucks, we need to do better on our offensive line, and we deserve better beat writers. With that being said, Mike Gesicki is a beast weapon and we need to re sign him. Also Tua Time. Also **** the Jets. Also Fins up.

Enjoy.
 
hole blow GIF

hole blow GIF
 
he hates Mike Gesicki?
 
at first i thought he was too harsh on miami but considering he nailed how bad miami was going to be every year for the past 10/15 years i think he has decent takes
 
I just think Omar Kelly is weird and annoying. Didn't think that was such a hot take around here lol. Whatever bros.
 
