 Omar said Tua's arm still isnt back

Omar said Tua's arm still isnt back

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

On the Dolphins Podcast Omar says Tuas arm strength still looks "tired" and not good. He said yea Tua has gained muscle

Last year when I first saw Tua in practice I thought, damn his arm isn't as good as I thought it was.... everyone said ihh Tuas in better shape, his hip is better, hes gained muscle so I was like okay.... is his arm back... and so far, no, no it isn't. I knew he would never have a Cannon but his arm just like, tired.... can his arm already be this tired in week 2 of OTAs.



I know Omar is Omar but damn
 
He never had a good arm. Even when he was fully healthy in college. I wouldn't expect much from Tua in terms of arm strength.
 
Delvin said:
He never had a good arm. Even when he was fully healthy in college. I wouldn't expect much from Tua in terms of arm strength.
It’s not “bad” but average is fair

he def had more zip in college. Hopefully he’s got most of the zest
 
gregorygrant83

Wasn't it last year Omar was saying Fitz's arm was "so tired and shot" that Ryan was going to retire right about the time his mom passed away. Yet that qb that had nothing left started the season and looked like his usual self.
 
