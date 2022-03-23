 OMG CHRIS GRIER.... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

OMG CHRIS GRIER....

WildbillIV

WildbillIV

Is a pretty aight GM. I think he very unfairly gets blamed for draft picks (seriously, not his fault coaching sucks) but the man can work a deal during FA.

Also I hope all the panic posters learn to take a chill pill, the thing everyone wanted the fins to do happened, and at a pretty reasonable price. I wish I could be more hyperbolic about it but I am unable to.

This will be the only clickbait post I do, I was just extremely PO'd at the dramatic doom and gloom 1 week into a new coaching regime and I want to feel smug.
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

getyarn.io

Open a window, it's about to get smug in here.

The Big Bang Theory (2007) - S10E15 The Locomotion Reverberation clip with quote Open a window, it's about to get smug in here.
getyarn.io getyarn.io
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Thing with the GM is they shop for and provide the groceries the coach wants, people think it’s all the GM when it comes to the decision on what player(s) come here, I’m sure his input is high but the team only thrives if it’s got players that fit the scheme of the HC.
 
E30M3

E30M3

The problem is Grier is the devil you know. He is good at some things, awful at others. His seat got a little colder with FA, but after draft and next season it could turn into an ejection seat.
 
WildbillIV

WildbillIV

E30M3 said:
The problem is Grier is the devil you know. He is good at some things, awful at others. His seat got a little colder with FA, but after draft and next season it could turn into an ejection seat.
Mayhaps. I don't think he's bad imo. That being said, I'd be a hypocrite to say he should get credit for the draft picks that hit, since I'm not blaming him for the ones that don't.
 
WCUPUNK

WCUPUNK

E30M3 said:
The problem is Grier is the devil you know. He is good at some things, awful at others. His seat got a little colder with FA, but after draft and next season it could turn into an ejection seat.
Honestly think last season’s draft made that seat like colder than the North Pole. Three home runs and an extra 1 was pretty spectacular.
 
OrangeBowl

OrangeBowl

This is going to be all LUCK. This was a huge risk and if TA breaks down for any significant time than grier SHOULD BE fired. Bad luck.

If TA plays in a minimum of 14 regular season games each year for the rest of his contract or doesnt miss any it's Good Luck.

And sometimes luck is all ya need. So, i ask you mr chris grier gm...., are you feelin' lucky punk? Well......are ya...... PUNK?

OK folks? how was my clint eastwood impersonation? Pretty authentic, straight up dirty harry yeah?
 
EPBro

EPBro

No GM hits on all his signings and picks.

Credit Grier for making some good trades (minus the Minkah deal) to amass a high quantity of high picks in order to increase his chances on hitting.

Last years draft really could be legendary which makes up for the year prior.

BUT if Tua takes a step, the rest of that first round would sting a hell of a lot less.

Keep stringing good decisions together Chris, we need a run of them to really be in a position to compete year 1 under Mc.
 
WildbillIV

WildbillIV

OrangeBowl said:
Oh? Why isn't the player EVERYONE knew he coveted, his f/a trophy of 2022 not a signed dolphin and the great one isn't even in the state?

And he has lost his share of f/a's over the years. Just not patting you on the back for this take.
Not trying to have a groundbreaking take, though I'd be lying if I said I wasn't confused by your first statement as well
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
WildbillIV said:
Not trying to have a groundbreaking take, though I'd be lying if I said I wasn't confused by your first statement as well
Same.

I thought Armstead was everyone's #1 free agent trophy, and he is signed, sealed, and delivered (at 5 to 7 million less per year than I thought he was going to cost).
 
Finsfan1984

Finsfan1984

Grier got the main guy we NEEDED most…AND…at a ggggrrrreat price!!! Great job by Grier and the FO. Still, some here will bitch, moan and groan simply bc they don’t like him.
 
1972forever

WildbillIV said:
Is a pretty aight GM. I think he very unfairly gets blamed for draft picks (seriously, not his fault coaching sucks) but the man can work a deal during FA.

Also I hope all the panic posters learn to take a chill pill, the thing everyone wanted the fins to do happened, and at a pretty reasonable price. I wish I could be more hyperbolic about it but I am unable to.

This will be the only clickbait post I do, I was just extremely PO'd at the dramatic doom and gloom 1 week into a new coaching regime and I want to feel smug.
While I will never understand the first round pick of Iggy in 2020, it is hard to blame Grier for the Jackson pick. Prior to the draft most draft experts had Jackson going in the middle of the first round and that’s where he was drafted.

The Dolphins have certainly drafted players in the first round in the past which didn’t work out and Jackson still has time to develop into a decent player.

Of course the 2020 draft will be judged on how Tua turns out. Hopefully we will see how he develops next season with a better OL, more skill position players and a better offensive coaching staff.
 
