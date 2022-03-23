OMG CHRIS GRIER....

Is a pretty aight GM. I think he very unfairly gets blamed for draft picks (seriously, not his fault coaching sucks) but the man can work a deal during FA.



Also I hope all the panic posters learn to take a chill pill, the thing everyone wanted the fins to do happened, and at a pretty reasonable price. I wish I could be more hyperbolic about it but I am unable to.



This will be the only clickbait post I do, I was just extremely PO'd at the dramatic doom and gloom 1 week into a new coaching regime and I want to feel smug.