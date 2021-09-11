 On Football Eve.... i have anxioty about our oline | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

On Football Eve.... i have anxioty about our oline

As we get closer to game time the more im worried about our oline. Both Tackles especially, Davis is getting old and was never elite and he's arguably our best linemen. Jacksons preseason is giving me cold swets and don't even get me started about Dieter at Center.

Funny thing is I am not worried about Tua at all, in fact his improvment is the only reason I'm at all optimistic about the season.

Hopefully I'm dead wrong about the oline bc if they are even half way decent we will make the playoffs.
 
Im worried about our run defense. Stopping the Pats and forcing them into passing situations will be the key to make them kick field goals.
Our oline isnt great but our plan will be short passes and Tua moving in the pocket to buy time for the seam routes.
Its going to be a physical game decided in last couple minutes.
Turn overs and field position/ special teams could play a big role.
 
Had to look, and never realized Davis was 30 yrs old.

I think most of us have concerns about the line.

As you say, if they can be at least competent to start out, and progress throughout the year, we are playoff bound.
 
