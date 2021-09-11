On Football Eve.... i have anxioty about our oline

As we get closer to game time the more im worried about our oline. Both Tackles especially, Davis is getting old and was never elite and he's arguably our best linemen. Jacksons preseason is giving me cold swets and don't even get me started about Dieter at Center.



Funny thing is I am not worried about Tua at all, in fact his improvment is the only reason I'm at all optimistic about the season.



Hopefully I'm dead wrong about the oline bc if they are even half way decent we will make the playoffs.