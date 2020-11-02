One area ill point out.

This is the Year
Ok , the Defense has had up and downs, but the Miami Dolphins are #1 in the NFL in Points Allowed giving up only 130 in 7 games. Thats basically 19 points per game. Flores turn this whole team around. Not saying it a top stat but there not giving up much points. Lets hope Tua can put the points up. Hard to judge him on his 1st game due to Chan Gailey went to safe mode, and let Tua manage the game with short passes and didn't let him loose.
 
Time is Now
I am somewhat shocked at the defensive turnaround from the start of the season, can't be more pleased and I am sure we'll only get better by adding some more players. We'll see where we are at with the O in a few weeks. Let Tua get settled, let the play calling open up a bit and if we see progress, look out AFC East.
 
Seasoned Veteran
If Miami can stay healthy, and the young players continue to improve, a playoff run is possible. I didn't expect that at the beginning of the year. The defense is very good against the pass, the secondary is one of the best in football. The run defense has given up a lot of yardage, but seems to come up with key stops when it needs to.

Offensively, the last six quarters have been pretty bad. I understand the conservative approach with Tua, especially after the 28-point second quarter. That will change.
 
Rookie
artdnj said:
I think it had more to do with Byron Jones out when he went I’m out it looked like the defense was handcuffed and couldn’t do what they wanted and when he came back the defense became exotic of sorts all of a sudden
 
