One area ill point out.

kingfin23
This is the Year
- Sep 19, 2006
Ok , the Defense has had up and downs, but the Miami Dolphins are #1 in the NFL in Points Allowed giving up only 130 in 7 games. Thats basically 19 points per game. Flores turn this whole team around. Not saying it a top stat but there not giving up much points. Lets hope Tua can put the points up. Hard to judge him on his 1st game due to Chan Gailey went to safe mode, and let Tua manage the game with short passes and didn't let him loose.