One area ill point out.

If Miami can stay healthy, and the young players continue to improve, a playoff run is possible. I didn't expect that at the beginning of the year. The defense is very good against the pass, the secondary is one of the best in football. The run defense has given up a lot of yardage, but seems to come up with key stops when it needs to.



Offensively, the last six quarters have been pretty bad. I understand the conservative approach with Tua, especially after the 28-point second quarter. That will change.