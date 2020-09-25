One disturbing thing from the game

DisturbedShifty

DisturbedShifty

Maybe because thr Jags were expecting it? I mean you don't want to offer up the same game plan to every tram. Gotta change it up to keep them guessing. And it would seem it worked since they trashed the Jags last night.
 
Phincos

Phincos

You put your best players on the field. Period. Kelce, 98%, Engram 97% Waller 93%, Ertz 94%. 52% is criminal with his talent.
 
biggrouper

biggrouper

Just a guess but he seems atrocious in the run game and we focused on getting the ball in Gaskin's hands early and often. What annoyed me is making Gaskin do all the work and then giving all the glory runs to Howard!!! I mean i didn't look up the stats but Howard is like 16 rushed for 14 yards...

and yes I drafted Howard and swapped him out for Gaskin... (Bench only tho) LOL
 
H

hoops

Td was a blown pass off coverage by the rookie corner cj henderson. They had the right call vs it just didn’t execute.

Dvp remains the teams biggest threat although he’s gonna have to get to where he can open up fully
 
