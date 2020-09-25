One disturbing thing from the game

Just a guess but he seems atrocious in the run game and we focused on getting the ball in Gaskin's hands early and often. What annoyed me is making Gaskin do all the work and then giving all the glory runs to Howard!!! I mean i didn't look up the stats but Howard is like 16 rushed for 14 yards...



and yes I drafted Howard and swapped him out for Gaskin... (Bench only tho) LOL