One more year...

It’s already time to clean house on the WR corps. Parker, Williams, and Bowden should be the only three from last year’s roster to make the 53, and both Williams and Bowden will need to produce this year to make the team again next year. Frankly Bowden was a mistake—he was a bandaid for a bullet wound and now that we’re actually addressing the position, he’s a roster misfit.



The OL is fine for next year. Hunt is the real deal, whether at guard or tackle, and Jackson and Kindley both showed enough to be cautiously optimistic about their futures. Flowers/Fluker/Davis are great battling for your other guard spot spot and depth. Personally I’d like to add a tackle in this draft—Jenkins, Cosmi, or Leatherwood—to ensure that if Jackson or Hunt don’t work out at tackle, we have another option waiting in the wings. Worst case, it’s important to have a capable backup swing tackle.