 One more year... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

One more year...

KingHydra

KingHydra

Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2021
Messages
557
Reaction score
628
Location
West Palm Beach
If our WR core can't stay healthy and produce (not talking rookies) it's time clean house. Enough is enough.
Same goes for our overweight O-line. Someone needs to install a diet and weight limit for our O-line.
One more year and it's time to clean house.
 
M

Marino2.0

Rookie
Joined
Apr 30, 2017
Messages
52
Reaction score
126
It’s already time to clean house on the WR corps. Parker, Williams, and Bowden should be the only three from last year’s roster to make the 53, and both Williams and Bowden will need to produce this year to make the team again next year. Frankly Bowden was a mistake—he was a bandaid for a bullet wound and now that we’re actually addressing the position, he’s a roster misfit.

The OL is fine for next year. Hunt is the real deal, whether at guard or tackle, and Jackson and Kindley both showed enough to be cautiously optimistic about their futures. Flowers/Fluker/Davis are great battling for your other guard spot spot and depth. Personally I’d like to add a tackle in this draft—Jenkins, Cosmi, or Leatherwood—to ensure that if Jackson or Hunt don’t work out at tackle, we have another option waiting in the wings. Worst case, it’s important to have a capable backup swing tackle.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
39,840
Reaction score
57,620
Location
Kissimmee,FL
Flores like his O-line guys to be big.....other than center every single one of them is at least 325lbs and some are way more. He said at the start that he wanted an O-line that could dominate up front then went and got a big O-line. That's not going to change.
 
circumstances

circumstances

I'm Coming Out of the Boooooth!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
11,669
Reaction score
16,710
Travis34 said:
Not sure if this is a serious thread or not
Click to expand...
well, fuller is on a one year deal, bowden was a rookie last year, wilson opted out, we will probably draft one receiver high, might draft another receiver late (or UDFA).

not sure what "cleaning house" on the WR core means.

cut Parker, Preston and Grant?
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
17,915
Reaction score
8,835
Location
NE, Indiana
circumstances said:
well, fuller is on a one year deal, bowden was a rookie last year, wilson opted out, we will probably draft one receiver high, might draft another receiver late (or UDFA).

not sure what "cleaning house" on the WR core means.

cut Parker, Preston and Grant?
Click to expand...
I mean at least that part of the thread makes a little sense

if our OL could drop some pounds they would be better lol uhhhh

(I actually think that would help Kindley a bit. Get more agile)
 
circumstances

circumstances

I'm Coming Out of the Boooooth!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
11,669
Reaction score
16,710
Travis34 said:
I mean at least that part of the thread makes a little sense

if our OL could drop some pounds they would be better lol uhhhh

(I actually think that would help Kindley a bit. Get more agile)
Click to expand...
it didn't make sense to me, since at least 6 of our WR core didn't play last year, are on a one year deal, were rookies, or will be brought in this year, lol.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
3,660
Reaction score
6,605
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
KingHydra said:
If our WR core can't stay healthy and produce (not talking rookies) it's time clean house. Enough is enough.
Same goes for our overweight O-line. Someone needs to install a diet and weight limit for our O-line.
One more year and it's time to clean house.
Click to expand...
I vote if Kinghydra wants to start another thread it get approved by the Mods first
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom