KingHydra
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 29, 2021
- Messages
- 557
- Reaction score
- 628
- Location
- West Palm Beach
If our WR core can't stay healthy and produce (not talking rookies) it's time clean house. Enough is enough.
Same goes for our overweight O-line. Someone needs to install a diet and weight limit for our O-line.
One more year and it's time to clean house.
Same goes for our overweight O-line. Someone needs to install a diet and weight limit for our O-line.
One more year and it's time to clean house.