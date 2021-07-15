One of Howard's best INT's vs. Herbert

BC Phins4Life
For all the great things I heard about Herbert last year. He did not outplay Tua head to head. Think he had more yards but they were trailing in the game.
Also, I watched all ten of Xavien's INT's last year and maybe three were QB crap throws. a couple borderline and some awesome skilled ones as is broken down here.
Here is hoping we find a way to keep Howard.
