 One of Howard's best INT's vs. Herbert | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

One of Howard's best INT's vs. Herbert

BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

Future Season Ticket Holder
Club Member
Joined
Aug 25, 2011
Messages
790
Reaction score
3,010
Location
Fort St. John, BC, Canada
For all the great things I heard about Herbert last year. He did not outplay Tua head to head. Think he had more yards but they were trailing in the game.

Also, I watched all ten of Xavien's INT's last year and maybe three were QB crap throws. a couple borderline and some awesome skilled ones as is broken down here.

Here is hoping we find a way to keep Howard.
Unknown.jpeg


 
bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
1,947
Reaction score
1,644
Age
45
BC Phins4Life said:
For all the great things I heard about Herbert last year. He did not outplay Tua head to head. Think he had more yards but they were trailing in the game.

Also, I watched all ten of Xavien's INT's last year and maybe three were QB crap throws. a couple borderline and some awesome skilled ones as is broken down here.

Here is hoping we find a way to keep Howard.
View attachment 80895


Click to expand...
Didnt you read the other thread? Most of x ‘s were just easy plays. Trade him. We don’t need an all pro player. More draft picks. I want another Jackson in the first round.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom