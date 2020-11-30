One of those life-changing events in your life

H.P. Lovedrafts

H.P. Lovedrafts

Rookie
Joined
May 7, 2019
Messages
78
Reaction score
141
Age
48
Location
Syracuse, NY
Hello, My Fellow Phin Fan Brothers and Sisters!

On November 4th, I had one of those life-changing moments that completely rocks your world. After having some shortness of breath earlier that week, my GP sent me to a cardiologist for an echocardiogram. The echocardiogram showed that I have both pulmonary hypertension (high blood pressure in the heart to lung blood exchange) and low ejection fraction (basically meaning your heart isn't pumping blood as well as it should). The most terrifying thing to me was that they refer to low ejection fraction as a type of "heart failure", which to me sounds like your heart is going to stop beating any minute. I've suffered from OCD and panic attacks off and on since I was 22. And, of course, this set off a huge panic attack that lasted several days. I'm doing better now, but still have moments of terror.

One thing that has made me feel good is that as soon as the cardiologist gave me the diagnosis, I made some immediate lifestyle changes. I'm a 48 year old man that's weighed over 300 lbs. for about 15 years now. For about the last 10 years, my primary focus has been on taking care of my elderly parents and work. I put myself last and frequently used fast food as a quick but poor alternative to regular meals. My meal schedule was ridiculous. Get home from work at 11pm? Get a Whopper and onion rings! Get hungry at 1am? Have half a frozen cheese pizza! As of 4:00 pm on November 4, 2020, I have totally cut out caffeine and soda (including diet sodas) and drastically reduced sodium, fats, and carbs in my diet. I'm eating lots of greens, lean white meat, salmon, fruits and vegetables, etc. I've also started a regular exercise program of working out 4-5 days a week (walking vigorously for 30 min/per day and lifting weights 2 days/week). This lifestyle change has seen me drop 26 pounds since November 4th, which I'm proud of. Losing weight and eating right are good for both of my conditions, as well as the great medications my cardiologist has me on, but I still worry from time to time about things (I am on anti-anxiety meds - have been since I was 22 - but they don't do a lot when I'm really anxious). I'm seriously thinking about seeing a therapist, as I haven't seen one in about 8 years, due to a combination of insurance and work schedule.

I could really use positive thoughts from my brothers and sisters to help me fight both the physical and mental part of my battle.

Thank you so much in advance!

Brian
 
CANDolphan

CANDolphan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Aug 22, 2006
Messages
3,686
Reaction score
618
They have online therapists that are both cost conscious and effective! You’re doing great and you’re a strong person for making positive changes later in life. Be proud of yourself.
 
Gonzofinfan

Gonzofinfan

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 13, 2011
Messages
825
Reaction score
737
Location
Orlando,FL
I'm about 165 and 38 years old it's not necessarily weight or age, but i find if i stick to cardio i can get my BPA back on track.. I'm just saying it's starts with yourself and always believing you can accomplish a task.. I've learned in life it is important to have self belief because in hard times you may be the only guy who does believe in you..

I used to be a high school collegiate wrestler, I look at my BPA like my enemy and i am not gonna let it beat me so i make time to workout.. 48 is not real old so i want you to know there is nothing if you put your mind to that you cannot accomplish.. Keep up the good work, I have family history of high blood pressure so i gotta stay vigilant but very proud you are doing something about it and not just giving up.

I don't know about therapy but good luck and i am pulling for you. A rich guy once told me you can buy anything in life but not your health so take care.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom