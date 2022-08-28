One Player May Have Solved Our OL Issues Tonight !!

I have worried about our OL since OTAs. Who is going to step in at LT when Armstead goes down?? Tonight we got our answer. Our best LT tonight, our best tackle period, our best OLman even, tonight was Greg Little and it wasn't close. He played confident, balanced, wasn't reaching, his pass pro was 100% better than any time last year. He looked like a new player. This scheme was made for him. I don't think we miss a beat if he has to come in for Armstead.



Now here is the question, could he play that well on the right side and take over for Austin?? He is clearly better in pass pro, although about the same in run blocking. If he could be that good on the right side we could make Austin the swing tackle backup.



I was truly blown away with his play. I want to see the all 22 but from what i saw during the game I was very impressed.