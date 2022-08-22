One starter showing he may be ready for a huge season

DOLFANMIKE
Although he has had limited action so far, I think the one player that has really shown consistent wins for us play after play in camp and in our Preseason is OLB J. Phillips. He looks faster, stronger and more confident and it's clear he's had an excellent offseason. I won't be surprised to see him with over a dozen sacks this year and if he stays on course he could be one of the top pass rushers in the NFL this year.