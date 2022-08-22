 One starter showing he may be ready for a huge season | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

One starter showing he may be ready for a huge season

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
5,752
Reaction score
5,324
Location
SO CAL
Although he has had limited action so far, I think the one player that has really shown consistent wins for us play after play in camp and in our Preseason is OLB J. Phillips. He looks faster, stronger and more confident and it's clear he's had an excellent offseason. I won't be surprised to see him with over a dozen sacks this year and if he stays on course he could be one of the top pass rushers in the NFL this year.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom