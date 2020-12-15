One thing about Tua...

Bumrush

Bumrush

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 27, 2002
Messages
1,577
Reaction score
466
I know many of us were concerned with his injury history but so far he's managed to stay relatively healthy (save for the freak thumb injury in practice) after taking some big hits and having his ankle rolled.

In watching a lot of his tape at Alabama it was clear that in an effort to extend plays he often took big hits, some of which resulted in injuries. This year I see him sliding early, running out of bounds and bracing himself for contact when the pocket breaks down.

I think it's a testament to the coaching staff that he's been risk averse as it relates to playing with reckless abandon and if he continues to play under control the easily injured narrative will be a thing of the past.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
1,953
Reaction score
1,609
Age
53
Location
East Petersburg, PA
Playing smart helps.
Luck helps too- taking those hits the right way. Last Sunday when - I think it was Davis- when he stepped on Tua's ankle, I thought, Oh man, here we go.
But nope. Maybe Tua's bad luck has run out NO JINX.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
8,316
Reaction score
14,731
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
I think those concerns are irrelevant now. I am one of those who expessed them regularly, but he is a Dolphin now.

I hope for his continued health, the same as I would any other QB.

What's the benifit in worrying about it now?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom