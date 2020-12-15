One thing about Tua...

I know many of us were concerned with his injury history but so far he's managed to stay relatively healthy (save for the freak thumb injury in practice) after taking some big hits and having his ankle rolled.



In watching a lot of his tape at Alabama it was clear that in an effort to extend plays he often took big hits, some of which resulted in injuries. This year I see him sliding early, running out of bounds and bracing himself for contact when the pocket breaks down.



I think it's a testament to the coaching staff that he's been risk averse as it relates to playing with reckless abandon and if he continues to play under control the easily injured narrative will be a thing of the past.