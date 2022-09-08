Opening Week Gift To Myself

Martel13
Figured some of you guys might appreciate this. I got married and bought a house this summer so I felt I deserved a gift of some sort - so I bought myself this custom made retro Dolphins arcade for my studio/Man cave 17k+ games ! From N64 back basically. YES it was completely necessary
To another fun season! Cheers and fins up! Let’s make a run this year!
