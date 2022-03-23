Opinion of Buffalo fans and Media on Hill Trade.

dolphinfan41 said: Living in Buffalo, I couldnt wait to turn on the radio and hear the hosts reactions to the trade.



They were actually happy because it weakened KC, and were not worried about Miami because of Tua.



They were afraid of the speed of waddle and Hill, but said that Tua doesn't have the ability like mahomes to throw Hill the deep balls or really take the top off a defense.



Don't kill the messenger, just giving different perspectives.

That’ will be a common assumption around the league until Tua proves them wrong. I would say it’s also not that simple, as the scheme can widen the field and that kind of speed in space on intermediate routes not necessarily only long bombs is also very dangerous and should be available if the defense has to cheat up to stop the running game which should be better.Play action will also open up. Does Tua have the arm strength? I think he does, but a lot of people don’t so he’ll have to prove it.