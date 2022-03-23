 Opinion of Buffalo fans and Media on Hill Trade. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Opinion of Buffalo fans and Media on Hill Trade.

dolphinfan41

dolphinfan41

Living in Buffalo, I couldnt wait to turn on the radio and hear the hosts reactions to the trade.

They were actually happy because it weakened KC, and were not worried about Miami because of Tua.

They were afraid of the speed of waddle and Hill, but said that Tua doesn't have the ability like mahomes to throw Hill the deep balls or really take the top off a defense.

Don't kill the messenger, just giving different perspectives.
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

dolphinfan41 said:
Living in Buffalo, I couldnt wait to turn on the radio and hear the hosts reactions to the trade.

They were actually happy because it weakened KC, and were not worried about Miami because of Tua.

They were afraid of the speed of waddle and Hill, but said that Tua doesn't have the ability like mahomes to throw Hill the deep balls or really take the top off a defense.

Don't kill the messenger, just giving different perspectives.
I agree. Hill's production in KC had a LOT to do with Mahomes.
 
Dolphins81

Dolphins81

yesric said:
Luis D. Sung (@LuisDSung) Tweeted:
Tyreek Hill will catch this pass

. Looks pretty far to me
That’s a TD with Hill! And now with an improved Oline, defenses will have issues covering our WRs.
 
Kyndig

Kyndig

dolphinfan41 said:
Living in Buffalo, I couldnt wait to turn on the radio and hear the hosts reactions to the trade.

They were actually happy because it weakened KC, and were not worried about Miami because of Tua.

They were afraid of the speed of waddle and Hill, but said that Tua doesn't have the ability like mahomes to throw Hill the deep balls or really take the top off a defense.

Don't kill the messenger, just giving different perspectives.
That’ will be a common assumption around the league until Tua proves them wrong. I would say it’s also not that simple, as the scheme can widen the field and that kind of speed in space on intermediate routes not necessarily only long bombs is also very dangerous and should be available if the defense has to cheat up to stop the running game which should be better.

Play action will also open up. Does Tua have the arm strength? I think he does, but a lot of people don’t so he’ll have to prove it.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

No doubt Mahomes is a special quarterback, but given time Tua can find and hit the open receiver.

Armstead is as critical a signing as well. The offensive line should be better.

Also, Miami's defense is better than Kansas City's.
 
