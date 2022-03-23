Opinion of Buffalo fans and Media on Hill Trade.

dolphinfan41
Living in Buffalo, I couldnt wait to turn on the radio and hear the hosts reactions to the trade.
They were actually happy because it weakened KC, and were not worried about Miami because of Tua.
They were afraid of the speed of waddle and Hill, but said that Tua doesn't have the ability like mahomes to throw Hill the deep balls or really take the top off a defense.
Don't kill the messenger, just giving different perspectives.
