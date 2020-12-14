Opinion on Kansas City

looking for opinions and if somebody can tell me if I missing something here. I mentioned in another thread about Romo saying the game was not as close as the score.



So I get up this morning and go to work and I got to hear people talk about how Kansas City let up on us basically saying the same thing Romo was saying.



So Im asking opinions am I missing something here because I said before after the Kansas City safety they didn’t score another point until the end of the game was that because they were taking it easy on us?



I see people talking about the admiration for our team fighting till the end and then people are trying to take that admiration away by saying Kansas City let up and took it easy on us I find it insulting and do not agree.



I guess they decided to fumble the ball as they were running for a touchdown, I guess Pat Mahomes decided to throw an interception into the end zone to take it easy on us in the fourth quarter.



I guess they went for it on fourth and one at the end of the game because they were taking it easy on Miami because they didn’t want us to have the ball back and go down for a game-winning score with our depleted offense.