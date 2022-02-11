 Opinions of Mike McDaniel as Head Coach | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Opinions of Mike McDaniel as Head Coach

Your view of Mike McDaniel

  • Always wanted him

    Votes: 14 37.8%

  • Was on the fence

    Votes: 10 27.0%

  • Still not sure. Wait and see

    Votes: 6 16.2%

  • Didn't want him before but glad we got him.

    Votes: 6 16.2%

  • Nope! Terrible hire

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Other

    Votes: 1 2.7%
  • Total voters
    37
mike_mcdaniel_hired_720.png

I was on board with Mike McDaniel as HC as soon as his name got mentioned as a candidate to replace Flores. I did a lot of research on him and was very impressed the more I read and heard.

Some of you I know also felt the same way but reading the forum since he has has done a few interviews and his presser yesterday, it seems a lot more are feeling the Dolphins may have finally gotten it right under Ross. Some wanted an experienced head coach which I understand with the history against Ross and Grier hiring new HC's. I was not much of a fan of Pederson and Harbaugh was a long shot anyway with he and his wife not wanting to live in Florida.

Curious to see if opinions have changed with your view of Mike McDaniel since he became a candidate.
 
I would have been satisfied with a few candidates, but as I said many times before the hire, my top choices were McDaniel and Daboll, with a slight preference for McDaniel. My only reservation on McDaniel was about what staff he could bring, but since he's been in the league 15 years and with 7 teams, I realized that he's as likely as anyone to have made a ton of connections so that reservation faded. I think the OL hire will be critical, but I also think that the hirings on the offensive side are already better than what we had under Flores.
 
I voted on the fence but now am quite glad he was selected. I was never hardcore about getting Harbaugh or Daboll as some were, and so far this guy has really impressed me with his vision and how he wants to do things.

Eager to see him get started.
 
Wasn’t my first option but liked him and I like him more the more I see. Seems like both of our last two coaches failed in part because they didn’t have interpersonal skills while McD has plenty. Gotta make sure to still maintain discipline with that though
 
He hasn't even had time to, sit down for a breakfast sandwich yet!!! But I see how smart and prepared he is. He seems like a quiet yet determined leader of men. He lets his smarts do the talking.
 
I really didn't know anything about him; but the more i've read and seen, the more I like it.
I am really pleased. Don't know how he'll be obviously, but it seems like a swing for the fences type of hire.
Sometimes, you just gotta go full balls out.
 
I like him. Was on the fence at first but just listening to him in that PC and his ideas I really like him. Time will tell of course.
 
I am thrilled about it. Love his make up as a person.

He’s the opposite of what our offense has been under Brian Flores, aside from the talent issues, Brian was as timid and conservative as it got. I’ve never seen anyone so committed to running the clock as soon as he got a double lead, even if it was still in the first half.

We ran trick plays at the wrong times and situations that called for some trickery never materialized. That play against Philly doesn’t define his 3 years. It was one, pressure free, play.

It’s also very possible most of our OL are better (even if just slightly) than most of us believe simply because of the putrid offensive coaching that’s transpired since Adam Gase was relieved of his duties. Jesse Davis is still gone though. I’ve seen enough. Can’t wait to add $3.6M to our cap space when he’s cut.

Between Harbaugh, Pederson and McDaniel, I’m sure I would’ve picked McDaniel after meeting and interviewing all 3. I would’ve never even interviewed Pederson for the job as someone from the Philly area, I know enough about him already.

Harbaugh seemed like a safe choice and I believe he’s more suited for the NFL but his demeanor is very off putting. I’m not sure old school would’ve been right for this roster.

Fresh, young and (healed) hip describes our offensive potential so it should also describe the man at the helm.

100% behind this kid. And the praise he’s been getting from players is something I’m not sure I’ve seen before.
 
