Opinions of Mike McDaniel as Head Coach

I am thrilled about it. Love his make up as a person.



He’s the opposite of what our offense has been under Brian Flores, aside from the talent issues, Brian was as timid and conservative as it got. I’ve never seen anyone so committed to running the clock as soon as he got a double lead, even if it was still in the first half.



We ran trick plays at the wrong times and situations that called for some trickery never materialized. That play against Philly doesn’t define his 3 years. It was one, pressure free, play.



It’s also very possible most of our OL are better (even if just slightly) than most of us believe simply because of the putrid offensive coaching that’s transpired since Adam Gase was relieved of his duties. Jesse Davis is still gone though. I’ve seen enough. Can’t wait to add $3.6M to our cap space when he’s cut.



Between Harbaugh, Pederson and McDaniel, I’m sure I would’ve picked McDaniel after meeting and interviewing all 3. I would’ve never even interviewed Pederson for the job as someone from the Philly area, I know enough about him already.



Harbaugh seemed like a safe choice and I believe he’s more suited for the NFL but his demeanor is very off putting. I’m not sure old school would’ve been right for this roster.



Fresh, young and (healed) hip describes our offensive potential so it should also describe the man at the helm.



100% behind this kid. And the praise he’s been getting from players is something I’m not sure I’ve seen before.