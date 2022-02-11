Opinions of Mike McDaniel as Head Coach

andyahs
I was on board with Mike McDaniel as HC as soon as his name got mentioned as a candidate to replace Flores. I did a lot of research on him and was very impressed the more I read and heard.
Some of you I know also felt the same way but reading the forum since he has has done a few interviews and his presser yesterday, it seems a lot more are feeling the Dolphins may have finally gotten it right under Ross. Some wanted an experienced head coach which I understand with the history against Ross and Grier hiring new HC's. I was not much of a fan of Pederson and Harbaugh was a long shot anyway with he and his wife not wanting to live in Florida.
Curious to see if opinions have changed with your view of Mike McDaniel since he became a candidate.
