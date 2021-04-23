Orlando Brown to the Chiefs

Feverdream
Club Member
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2003
- Messages
- 7,546
- Reaction score
- 11,115
Chiefs acquire LT Orlando Brown in trade with RavensPublished: Apr 23, 2021 at 03:02 PM
Kevin Patra
Around the NFL Writer
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Friday that K.C. traded for Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown, per sources informed of the situation.
The Chiefs traded their 2021 first-round pick (No. 31 overall), a third-rounder (94), fourth-round pick (136) and a 2022 fifth-round selection in exchange for Brown and a 2021 second-round pick (No. 58) and a 2022 sixth-round pick.
It's an excellent move for Kansas City, dropping down 27 draft slots and giving up a couple of mid-round picks to fill its biggest hole. The Chiefs weren't going to find an immediate starter of Brown's caliber at that point in the draft.
Brown has been a rock on the Ravens offensive line since being drafted in the third round in 2018. He started 42 games in his career at both right and left tackle.
After proving to be a stellar pass and run blocker at right tackle his first two years, Brown manned the left side of the line in 2020, replacing an injured Ronnie Stanley. Brown upped his game after the switch, enjoying a second Pro Bowl season and proving he could be a blind-side protector.
Eyeing a future at left tackle -- and getting paid as one -- Brown requested a trade from Baltimore this offseason, Rapoport reported in February. With Stanley set to come back, Brown didn't want to return to the right side.
Ravens brass sounded amicable this offseason to trading Brown if the right deal popped up. The Ravens found an acceptable one for a young player that they might not have been able to afford down the line. Brown wanting a massive new contract is one reason the trade market wasn't robust. The acquiring teams knew they would have to be ready to shell out cash in addition to draft picks.
Moving to Kansas City, Brown fills a major void after the Chiefs cut both starting offensive tackles, Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher, due to injury and cap reasons this offseason.
Coach Andy Reid said earlier this week he wasn't concerned about filling the voids, noting that general manager Brett Veach has done "a great job of managing this to give us opportunities" to keep the Chiefs remain throughout the roster.
Veach made another major move acquiring Brown. Now the GM and his front-office crew will need to work on a long-term extension that the tackle desires. It's unlikely the Chiefs would have swung the deal without some inkling of signing him for multiple years.
The Brown trade continues an offseason in which the Chiefs invested heavily in the O-line, including signing guard Joe Thuney to a massive, five-year, $80 million contract. K.C. also added former Pro Bowl guard Kyle Long, who returned after a one-year "retirement."
With Brown presumably slated for left tackle, the hole on the right side could be filled by 2020 third-round pick Lucas Niang, who opted out last season. The Chiefs have spoken highly of Niang's ability to slide into a starting spot despite not playing last season. Mike Remmers would also be an option if Niang struggles.
After losing Super Bowl LV in part due to offensive line struggles that left Mahomes running for his life, the Chiefs have completely revamped the unit. Brown could be the crown jewel for years to come protecting the MVP quarterback.