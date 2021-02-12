Orlando Brown trade idea

I heard an interesting idea on Locked on Dolphins. Why not trade for Orlando Brown the Ravens OT. He’s in his rookie deal and can play both LT and RT. I would use the Texans 2nd round pick on him. It’s better to know what your getting them taking a chance on a rookie.
Should the Dolphins explore trading for Ravens OT Orlando Brown Jr.?
The Miami Dolphins have a continuing need along their offensive line despite the investments made at to the group in 2020. And it just so happens that the Baltimore Ravens now have a very good young offensive tackle.
