 Orlando Brown trade idea | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Orlando Brown trade idea

P

phin1984!

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 21, 2012
Messages
363
Reaction score
236
I heard an interesting idea on Locked on Dolphins. Why not trade for Orlando Brown the Ravens OT. He’s in his rookie deal and can play both LT and RT. I would use the Texans 2nd round pick on him. It’s better to know what your getting them taking a chance on a rookie.

dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Should the Dolphins explore trading for Ravens OT Orlando Brown Jr.?

The Miami Dolphins have a continuing need along their offensive line despite the investments made at to the group in 2020. And it just so happens that the Baltimore Ravens now have a very good youn…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com dolphinswire.usatoday.com
 
Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Club Member
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
813
Reaction score
1,608
The only concern I have is he wants to be traded to play left tackle exclusively and the reason is because he wants to be paid elite LT money after seeing what Tunsil got. Not sure I wanna give up assets and money to keep him long term. And a second round pick for a 1 year rental is a lot
 
S

Stills&Landry

Club Member
Joined
Feb 12, 2010
Messages
1,638
Reaction score
707
I'm honestly leaning towards keeping AJ, Flowers, Karras (specially now interest has leaked out), Kindley and Hunt starting. Heck if he's near vet minimum cheap I'm even willing to resign Julien Davenport and just draft one late interior guy.
 
R

Russ57

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 16, 2017
Messages
523
Reaction score
598
Yup, if you trade for him now you almost have to give him anything he asks for on his next contract. Let him hit the open market and then make an offer if you are so inclined.

Frankly I think we will be okay with our current tackles. Hunt played much better at RT in the later part of the year than many here seem to acknowledge.

Most teams with a right handed QB run to the right and count on a left guard that can pull. I think we should run to the left and if anything find a left guard that can pull. Hunt can move well enough to do that. Kindley can't IMHO and should be the left guard down the road. Ot we run to the right and replace Flowers with someone that can pull and park Kindley next to Hunt at right guard. This is likely an easier ask.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom