OT or Center what is the bigger need ?

After reading Nublar7 (thanks to him) depht chart 2 obviuos need are OT and center.....but I don’t think we have enough pick to draft this 2 positions (with WR,Edge,LB and IMO safetie need)
So IYO does we absolutly need a OT in the mid round and who you like or does our OL priority is a center (humphrey, Meinerz ?
