OT or Center what is the bigger need ?

After reading Nublar7 (thanks to him) depht chart 2 obviuos need are OT and center.....but I don’t think we have enough pick to draft this 2 positions (with WR,Edge,LB and IMO safetie need)

So IYO does we absolutly need a OT in the mid round and who you like or does our OL priority is a center (humphrey, Meinerz ?
 
Def center, if he can bounce next door it's a bonus but we need a great rook center
 
To state the obvious, Flo and staff know their evaluation of last year's starters and progress since. They already know OL priorities. They have a good idea what they have in Skura. I think there may be a day 2 OC pick, but not certain enough to wager
 
Looking at the roster, after the Hunt move from RT to G, we currently have zero starting caliber RT.

We have one starting caliber C (Skura), and possibly two (Deiter).

So RT isn't just a need, it's a dire must.
 
RT is a much bigger need.

Skura and Deiter are both competent enough to play center, and in any event center is like the easiest position in football to fill.

I don’t think we’re going either/or, though. I think we will almost definitely address both positions in the first three rounds.
 
Day 2 pick needs to be better than Deiter
 
I agree RT is our biggest OL (and after WR our biggest team need). But I thought C was the QB of the OL. The C calls out blocking changes, reads the defense, etc.
 
I think we need both OT and OC in the top 3 rounds. Those are our biggest needs followed by RB, LB,, then to a lessor extent WR (we have 12 now, and Bowden came on strong at the of the year, we also get Albert Wilson back and Malcom Perry put a few flashes on tape).
 
