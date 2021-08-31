Other Team's Cuts

Sirspud said: Not a fan. He's an immense plodder who does decent on a team that gives him a few blocks and allows him to break a tackle or two. Howard, Ballage, and Brown have looked pretty much useless the way this team run blocks. Click to expand...

While I agree Miami hasn't blocked well for big backs, Brown, Howard, Ballage and so on and so on... you're going to need a big back or two to slam in there and get those one or two yard carries in key moments. If you run those plays too much with Gaskin or Ahmad they're going to wear down.