 Other Team's Cuts | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Other Team's Cuts

S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
14,619
Reaction score
4,478
Age
36
Location
Haines City, Fl
Nobody specific but lots of mid rounders getting cut from last year's draft. Wouldn't be surprising if one of them got a look.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Club Member
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
8,723
Reaction score
5,613
I might be interested in Peyton Barber as the 4th rb. He has some good games on film at the NFL level. Grinds out tough yards.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
14,619
Reaction score
4,478
Age
36
Location
Haines City, Fl
gregorygrant83 said:
I might be interested in Peyton Barber as the 4th rb. He has some good games on film at the NFL level. Grinds out tough yards.
Click to expand...
Not a fan. He's an immense plodder who does decent on a team that gives him a few blocks and allows him to break a tackle or two. Howard, Ballage, and Brown have looked pretty much useless the way this team run blocks.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Club Member
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
8,723
Reaction score
5,613
Sirspud said:
Not a fan. He's an immense plodder who does decent on a team that gives him a few blocks and allows him to break a tackle or two. Howard, Ballage, and Brown have looked pretty much useless the way this team run blocks.
Click to expand...
While I agree Miami hasn't blocked well for big backs, Brown, Howard, Ballage and so on and so on... you're going to need a big back or two to slam in there and get those one or two yard carries in key moments. If you run those plays too much with Gaskin or Ahmad they're going to wear down.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Club Member
Joined
Apr 28, 2006
Messages
7,369
Reaction score
8,981
RB is definitely one of the positions I called bringing someone in...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom