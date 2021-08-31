Other Team's Cuts

BahamaFinFan78
See anyone the Fins should be interested in?
Not a fan. He's an immense plodder who does decent on a team that gives him a few blocks and allows him to break a tackle or two. Howard, Ballage, and Brown have looked pretty much useless the way this team run blocks.I might be interested in Peyton Barber as the 4th rb. He has some good games on film at the NFL level. Grinds out tough yards.
While I agree Miami hasn't blocked well for big backs, Brown, Howard, Ballage and so on and so on... you're going to need a big back or two to slam in there and get those one or two yard carries in key moments. If you run those plays too much with Gaskin or Ahmad they're going to wear down.Not a fan. He's an immense plodder who does decent on a team that gives him a few blocks and allows him to break a tackle or two. Howard, Ballage, and Brown have looked pretty much useless the way this team run blocks.
If we need help in the running game, Mckinney.Not loving our OLB/ILB depth. Anyone interesting out there?