Other than the Dolphins, which teams had great drafts?

I think 3 teams starting with "C" had really good drafts - Carolina, Chicago, and Cleveland. Chicago, mainly for the trade up, and the other 2 for good value picks top to bottom.
 
I definitely agree that Chicago had a good draft. Of course, a lot of that pends how Fields turns out. But Fields was a guy that many thought could be the #2 in the draft. Fields is a guy I can see not having the highest upside in the draft, but just from his natural ability I think he's got a chance to be able to come out and generate consistent if unspectacular offense right away. With the defensive talent they have in Chicago, that could be a huge boost, and it holds open that championship window that was held back because they couldn't get Trubisky developed.

Jets also seemed to have a good draft, though I could see Wilson being a mediocre QB there.

Honestly, from what I could tell, it seemed like a lot of teams were doing what they needed to do for themselves. There were only a couple that just made head-scratching moves, and those I can't remember.
 
