Our 3rd Down Defense needs to improve

3rd down defense is sucking this year. We've definitely regressed this year, is it player evaluation or teams figuring out our scheme?

give's less opportunity for our offense to go 3 and out.. :chuckle: just sayin...
 
It has definitely been a huge area of concern that's been overlooked a little in the whole debacle on the Offence that we've had. We've had difficulty all season getting the D off the field, giving up soft third down conversions with regularity.
 
The Dolphins have had issues in all three phases in the early going.

Of the three units, at least the defense has made some big plays. The X. Howard strip and fumble recovery won the New England game. Roberts pick six got Miami off to a nice start versus the Raiders.

But to the OP's question, I feel the defense has been far less aggressive this year. Maybe it's by design with the three teams the Dolphins have played? Pretty brutal schedule to open the season.

Doesn't help that the offense has been among the worst in the league. Not too many defenses are ranked high if the offense is pitching three and outs pretty regularly.
 
