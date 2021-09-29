Our 3rd Down Defense needs to improve

The Dolphins have had issues in all three phases in the early going.



Of the three units, at least the defense has made some big plays. The X. Howard strip and fumble recovery won the New England game. Roberts pick six got Miami off to a nice start versus the Raiders.



But to the OP's question, I feel the defense has been far less aggressive this year. Maybe it's by design with the three teams the Dolphins have played? Pretty brutal schedule to open the season.



Doesn't help that the offense has been among the worst in the league. Not too many defenses are ranked high if the offense is pitching three and outs pretty regularly.