Our defense did not win this game for us.......here's the real reason we won......

last night I was just wearing a regular t-shirt during the first half and the way the half ended it was not looking good. So at halftime I decided I had to do something to give us an edge......I wore my lucky aqua Zach Thomas jersey for the second half and from that moment on you could see there was no doubt we'd win the game. So the 8 sacks, two INT's including one for a TD, all those nice passes by Tua to Waddle plus the great catch by Hollins did NOT have anything to do with us winning.

Wearing my Zach Thomas jersey was all we needed. And before anybody says anything, yes, I should have wore it the whole game but I wanted to see if they could manage without my help. Once I saw the lead slipping away I knew I had to act which I did.

The End!
 
Thanks for making us win bro :OZ:
 
. Thank God we have you Danny!
 
Remember years ago in the chat room here you’d say some **** about hiding under your carpet for luck?
 
