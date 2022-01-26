 Our first 3 picks make the ALL ROOKIE team. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Our first 3 picks make the ALL ROOKIE team.

1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
9,184
Reaction score
16,741
Age
69
Location
Miami
Grier did an excellent job in the 2021 draft. Tua has to prove nextyear that he can be a franchise QB and Jackson needs to vastly improve with a new OL coach or the 2020 draft would have to be considered a failure by Grier.
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
5,024
Reaction score
2,937
I bet you could take a poll here on who to pick in real time (if we actually had time) and we would definitely do better
 
L

lbmclean_nocal

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 13, 2011
Messages
2,439
Reaction score
3,251
MrChadRico said:
It shocks my how much research some of our members do before the draft. You can get more info on draft prospects from here than you can ESPN.
Click to expand...
I remember they were consensus on the 2021 draft being great. 2020 Austin Jackson was panned. Iggy was kind of a huh?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom