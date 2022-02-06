Our lone talent at the Pro Bowl, Alot on his plate for New HC

Yoodakine56
Goes to show how far we really need to go in our forever rebuild. Our staff has now made it worse and people still calling for Tua's head. I mean, the Chargers have like 5 guys on that damn roster!!! Obviously Our new HC has alot on his plate. What do you think are the first things he will address/acquire?
