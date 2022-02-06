Our lone talent at the Pro Bowl, Alot on his plate for New HC

Pro Bowl a Sobering Weekend for Dolphins Cornerback Xavien Howard is the Miami Dolphins' lone Pro Bowl selection for a second consecutive year, and maybe that says something about the talent level on the roster

Goes to show how far we really need to go in our forever rebuild. Our staff has now made it worse and people still calling for Tua's head. I mean, the Chargers have like 5 guys on that damn roster!!! Obviously Our new HC has alot on his plate. What do you think are the first things he will address/acquire?