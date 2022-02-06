 Our lone talent at the Pro Bowl, Alot on his plate for New HC | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Our lone talent at the Pro Bowl, Alot on his plate for New HC

Yoodakine56

Goes to show how far we really need to go in our forever rebuild. Our staff has now made it worse and people still calling for Tua's head. I mean, the Chargers have like 5 guys on that damn roster!!! Obviously Our new HC has alot on his plate. What do you think are the first things he will address/acquire?

Pro Bowl a Sobering Weekend for Dolphins

Cornerback Xavien Howard is the Miami Dolphins' lone Pro Bowl selection for a second consecutive year, and maybe that says something about the talent level on the roster
NFL Pro Bowl 2022: Starting roster for AFC team

We take a look at the AFC’s starting roster ahead of the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.
bane

bane

Op is right. We need more talent. Pro bowl is joke but it does recognize elite talent and we don’t have enough.

The top 100 list comes out in spring or summer. Waddle and Howard might be on it. We need more talent.
 
Yoodakine56

bane said:
Op is right. We need more talent. Pro bowl is joke but it does recognize elite talent and we don’t have enough.

The top 100 list comes out in spring or summer. Waddle and Howard might be on it. We need more talent.
Click to expand...
I cant see how Waddle wasnt on it. Thats where i can see its a popularity contest where maybe they already had in mind fitting only one slot for the fins. Lol
 
fishbanger

Add armstead ot
Who are the sf 49ers free agents this year?
Phins may sign one or 2 49ers free agents. Coach always bring in his players
 
Ninja Foot

Making the Pro Bowl is also built-in leverage for extention contracts. The Fins have the money. They should invest in X, "Gesicko Mode" and "Ogboss" first.
 
