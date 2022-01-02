Our LV loss this year

I know when we mismanaged that OT game and lost to the raiders that that would ultimately decide our fate for the season.



Was a fun ride up back to above 500 but that conference loss still loomed large as a flipped result there and we'd be playing for everything next week, at home, against the pats.



Instead, poor game management early in the year, leads to a tease of a comeback season to only fall flat, fail and leaving us wanting more from the team, the year, the coaches and the personnel. Cry with me lol