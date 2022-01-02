 Our LV loss this year | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Our LV loss this year

I know when we mismanaged that OT game and lost to the raiders that that would ultimately decide our fate for the season.

Was a fun ride up back to above 500 but that conference loss still loomed large as a flipped result there and we'd be playing for everything next week, at home, against the pats.

Instead, poor game management early in the year, leads to a tease of a comeback season to only fall flat, fail and leaving us wanting more from the team, the year, the coaches and the personnel. Cry with me lol
 
Are you forgetting about the losses to ATL, JAX, and INDY???? 4 BAD losses...i don't give a **** about Indy's status right now...that was a game that we should have won
 
mtd845ny said:
Are you forgetting about the losses to ATL, JAX, and INDY???? 4 BAD losses...i don't give a **** about Indy's status right now...that was a game that we should have won
Click to expand...
Oh there's alot of badly managed losses from that seven game skid. Not forgetting them, just saying that one single game and not going for the win in OT after LV kicked the FG, would be one single moment that would have kept this season alive.
 
This and the colts game both kind of felt like the season was on the line. Then the falcons and jags games were nails in the coffin.

The comeback was incredible but playoff teams don’t put themselves in that position in the first place. And we proved it today.
 
Maybe this will be the offseason that they will FINALLY address the OL...i feel like ive been saying this for the past 10 years
 
