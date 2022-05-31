 Our OL IS awful and has been for years but... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Our OL IS awful and has been for years but...

C

Carne Asada

The real reason our QBs have been under consistent pressure is that we don't run well and/or often enough. The threat of a running game will greatly help. I estimate our pass blocking will improve proportionally to how improved our running game is. Both our running game and our pass blocking were ranked dead last and were orders of magnitude worse than second to last place.

If our running game can climb the steep cliff to 31st and then some I forsee our pass blocking will improve proportionally not only because front 7 players and blitzers will have to account for the running threat and won't be able to crash, stunt and pin their ears back but also because our OL will feel more comfortable and confident run blocking and once they wear the guy in front, our pass sets won't be as difficult.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Carne Asada said:
If our running game can climb the steep cliff to 31st and then some I forsee our pass blocking will improve proportionally
So our pass blocking will also improve to 31st…this is good news and a reason to celebrate.

B8B4825B-CDF4-4BBB-BA76-AD789A9DFDED.jpeg
 
1

1972forever

1972forever said:
They signed the top rated offensive linemen in free agency. They also signed a young offensive lineman who was a starter on a very good Cowboys offensive line.

Hunt played very well at right guard last year and while I was hoping they would bring in a new center, Deiter actually wasn’t that bad last year.

RT is the huge question mark going into the season, IMO. I think that with better coaching, a different blocking scheme and another year of experience playing in the NFL, Eichenberg, Jackson, Jones and possibly Coleman can come in and show enough improvement to upgrade the RT position.

While the OL remains a concern until they show they are much better than last year. I do expect better play from that unit this coming season but only time will tell.
 
