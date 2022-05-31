Our OL IS awful and has been for years but...

The real reason our QBs have been under consistent pressure is that we don't run well and/or often enough. The threat of a running game will greatly help. I estimate our pass blocking will improve proportionally to how improved our running game is. Both our running game and our pass blocking were ranked dead last and were orders of magnitude worse than second to last place.



If our running game can climb the steep cliff to 31st and then some I forsee our pass blocking will improve proportionally not only because front 7 players and blitzers will have to account for the running threat and won't be able to crash, stunt and pin their ears back but also because our OL will feel more comfortable and confident run blocking and once they wear the guy in front, our pass sets won't be as difficult.