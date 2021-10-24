 Our Owner, Our Mgmt., Our Head Coach, Our DC, our OC(s) our players | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Our Owner, Our Mgmt., Our Head Coach, Our DC, our OC(s) our players

Where do you pin our failures this year?? I start from the top. I think Ross is well intentioned but clueless. I think Grier is clueless as well and I think BFlo is not a good "people person" He can't attract or keep talent on the coaching front If he could step in as DC I wish he would cause our D went from best to worst on 3rd down. Its unwatchable garbage this year.

This game I will put it on our defense. I know Tua gave the ball back TWO WEEKS IN A ROW!!! The play calling at the end of the first half was pure dogshit I put that INT on the coaches. Sure he good have kept it in his pocket but that was terrible coaching from 2 mins on I just don't understand it.

Most of all, our deference on 3rd down is EMBARRASSING
 
