Our Punting game is killing us!

Our punt game has been horrific. Maybe we should trade or bring someone else in. Michael Palardy has not been good to me seems he is another bad pickup by our GM.
It seems he always makes a shanked punt at the worst times. We barely have any decent punt returns on our end / less the fumbles and how many times have we been back up in our on end by an opponent's punt.
The importance of Field Position needs to be addressed!
