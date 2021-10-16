 Our Punting game is killing us! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Our Punting game is killing us!

D

dreamblk

Rookie
Joined
Oct 11, 2004
Messages
93
Reaction score
136
Our punt game has been horrific. Maybe we should trade or bring someone else in. Michael Palardy has not been good to me seems he is another bad pickup by our GM.
It seems he always makes a shanked punt at the worst times. We barely have any decent punt returns on our end / less the fumbles and how many times have we been back up in our on end by an opponent's punt.

The importance of Field Position needs to be addressed!
 
mwestberry

mwestberry

Club Member
Joined
Mar 18, 2012
Messages
3,935
Reaction score
9,898
You’re probably right… I mean it’s not like he hasn’t had enough opportunities LMAO
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
4,753
Reaction score
2,608
Age
45
Location
MD
Why did we get rid of Hauck again?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom