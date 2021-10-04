 Our SF 49ers Draft Position | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Our SF 49ers Draft Position

K

Kev7

Scout Team
Joined
Mar 15, 2019
Messages
418
Reaction score
678
Age
38
Location
New Jersey

Let’s see how this plays out for us. They were 3-13 without Garopollo not too long ago.
 
SuperMarksBros.

SuperMarksBros.

Formerly Fiedler for MVP
Joined
Nov 13, 2001
Messages
7,565
Reaction score
1,170
Location
A van down by the river
trey lance did not look ready. forget the 75 yard td, that was a badly blown coverage, samuel was sitting there waiting on it like a punt returner. he really only moved the offense with his legs. off the mark, and seems like evey throw was a blazing fastball.

so we'll see
 
R

Regulus

Rookie
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 20, 2005
Messages
891
Reaction score
331
Lance doesn’t look like he’s ready for the nfl. If Garrapolo is out for an extended period of time I could see them losing several games. I just ruptured my Achilles last month. They would know immediately if that was the case. So it’s not likely to be season ending.
 
M

MiaFins31

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 4, 2021
Messages
737
Reaction score
1,077
Age
32
Location
South Carolina
Our only saving grace and hope right now is that SF has now lost 2 home games. Jimmy G looks like he’s going to be out for a few weeks which is good bc Lance is nowhere near ready. The last and biggest thing going for us is that SF happens to play in the best division in football... the NFC West and it is loaded.

At least we do have some hope but just like others have said it probably won’t matter bc well just blow the pick and even if we get a good player we don’t know how to use him (see Waddle).
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
15,265
Reaction score
5,224
Age
36
Location
Haines City, Fl
MiaFins31 said:
Our only saving grace and hope right now is that SF has now lost 2 home games. Jimmy G looks like he’s going to be out for a few weeks which is good bc Lance is nowhere near ready. The last and biggest thing going for us is that SF happens to play in the best division in football... the NFC West and it is loaded.

At least we do have some hope but just like others have said it probably won’t matter bc well just blow the pick and even if we get a good player we don’t know how to use him (see Waddle).
Click to expand...
You're right that west really is loaded. Cards are absolutely dominant this year so far.
 
