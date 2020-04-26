Our Special Teams

FinPhan54

FinPhan54

Second String
Joined
Apr 27, 2018
Messages
1,002
Reaction score
1,240
Age
27
Location
Hard Rock Stadium
Looking at the guys we brought in this offseason, we brought in a ton of guys that have special teams experience and will help on that side of the ball.

Clay Fejedelem
Kamu Grugier-Hill
Elandon Roberts
Blake Ferguson
Noah Igbinoghene
Matt Cole
Kirt Merritt

I love that we are attacking guys who have excelled in that role. We are really developing a well rounded team.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom