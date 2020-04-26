Our Special Teams

FinPhan54
Looking at the guys we brought in this offseason, we brought in a ton of guys that have special teams experience and will help on that side of the ball.
Clay Fejedelem
Kamu Grugier-Hill
Elandon Roberts
Blake Ferguson
Noah Igbinoghene
Matt Cole
Kirt Merritt
I love that we are attacking guys who have excelled in that role. We are really developing a well rounded team.
