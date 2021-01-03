 Our timid little engine that could, or couldn’t. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Our timid little engine that could, or couldn’t.

I’ve seen enough of this pee wee Tua offense. I’ve seen Tua take one shot over 15 yards within 2 quarters and were trailing by 17 here.

I refuse to believe the training wheels are still on this kid from a play calling perspective.

Time to fully vet our options with the #3 pick.
 
Martel13 said:
If you have watched Tua all season and don't have some concerns moving forward you're being a fairytale homer
I watched every game. Including Arizona and KC where he had no issue moving the ball downfield in the 2nd half(s). You can lay 100% of the blame on Tua or you can accept the blame falls on Gailey and our entire offensive unit as well.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
I watched every game. Including Arizona and KC where he had no issue moving the ball downfield in the 2nd half(s). You can lay 100% of the blame on Tua or you can accept the blame falls on Gailey and our entire offensive unit as well.
Did you also see how every time an actual NFL qb comes in we start moving the ball like a pro team?
 
I find it hard to even evaluate him considering the play calling.

However, if this is what he is go get Fields or Wilson.
 
Martel13 said:
Did you also see how every time an actual NFL qb comes in we start moving the ball like a pro team?
Lol. I feel like it’s impossible to talk to people who just want to hate on Tua. Teams game plan to stop your starting QB. When Fitz comes in that defensive game plan is 100% out the window. It isn’t sustainable football. There was a reason we were 3-3 with him starting.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
I watched every game. Including Arizona and KC where he had no issue moving the ball downfield in the 2nd half(s). You can lay 100% of the blame on Tua or you can accept the blame falls on Gailey and our entire offensive unit as well.
Apparently you forget Coach Flo yanked the kid twice already.
 
